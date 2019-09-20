AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 football season has kicked off and that means tailgating season is in full swing.

To celebrate, KVUE made it our mission to provide you with some Foodie Friday tailgating recipes to spice up your game day menu.

We enlisted one of Austin's top chefs, Tim Meunch from Brama in North Austin, to provide you with some of the tastiest recipes.

If you want a meal that's full of different vegetables but still has a hearty amount of meat, this recipe will hit the spot for you. This Hungarian Hash recipe is unique and packed full of flavor.

If you make it out to tailgate this football season, you're guaranteed to find someone cooking some sausage. But there's a good chance they won't be cooking them like this delicious recipe.

Burgers and tailgating go hand-in-hand. If you are looking for a new and flavorful recipe to make your burgers stand out, this great Greek burger recipe is for you. It's simple, yet delicious.

Eating with a fork and knife at a tailgate isn't ideal, so this is a great handheld option. Chef Muench gave us this tasty recipe for tacos al pastor that'll make every tailgate a lot more flavorful.

Enjoy!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What the Beep: Why does the 290 toll road end before Manor, causing a huge bottleneck?

You can get into more than 30 Austin museums for free this weekend

UFO videos posted by Blink-182 are real and never should have been released, Navy confirms