AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fans all over Austin are preparing for Saturday's game against LSU.

If you make it out to a tailgate, there's a good chance someone int he parking lot will be grilling up some sausages. There's a good chance they won't be doing them as we do in this week's Foodie Friday.

Chef Tim Muench from Brama grew up tailgating in his home state of Wisconsin, and he showed us two great ways to cook sausages.

Here's the recipe:

Italian sausage with peppers and onions

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds sweet or hot Italian sausage

1 red and yellow bell peppers, sliced

2 yellow onions, sliced

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano

4 garlic cloves chopped or 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

2 cups of marinara sauce

1 cup of mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup of torn fresh basil, optional

1 cup Marsala wine or beer your drinking, optional

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

4 to 6 fresh Italian sandwich rolls, optional

Steps

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat on the grill. Grill the sausages and cook until brown on both sides for about seven to 10 minutes. While the sausages are grilling, grill the peppers and onions until they're slightly charred. Remove the peppers and onions from the grill and place in the pan. (At this point you can remove the pepper skin but it’s not necessary). Give them a little salt and pepper and cook them until golden brown, which usually takes about five minutes. Add the oregano and garlic and cook for two more minutes. Add the marinara and stir. Add the Marsala wine or your beer and chili flakes, if you're using them. Stir to combine, scraping the bottom of the pan with a utensil to release all the browned bits. Then, bring to a simmer. Add the sausage to the pan and stir to combine. Cook until the sauce has thickened, which takes about 20 minutes. Serve in bowls for a carb and gluten-free option. Or you can split the rolls in half lengthwise if serving it as a sandwich. Grill the rolls with butter if you'd like. Fill the roll with sausage, pepper and onion mixture. Top with cheese, basil and enjoy!

Slovenian Sausage on Rye (Klobasa)

Ingredients

2 pounds of Klobasa or good garlic and pork sausage

1 onion, medium dice

1 loaf of light rye bread, with or without caraway

Yellow mustard to taste

Butter to taste

Steps

Gently warm the sausage in water for about 10 minutes. At this time, you can dice your onion. Grill the sausages until just marked and do not overcook them or they will be dry. Toast the rye (2 pieces per sausage) on the grill if you'd like, and then slather with them with butter. Cut the sausage lengthwise to make a sandwich. Place the sausage on the rye and top with onions and mustard. A simpler way, especially for tailgating, is to simply put the whole sausage on one piece of rye with toppings and eat it like a taco.

Simple, hearty and perfect for a fall afternoon.

