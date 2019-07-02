AUSTIN, Texas — Reale's Pizza and Cafe in North Austin is founded on food, family and friendship.

Bob Reale is the owner and it won't be hard to find him when you enter the doors. He'll be the man with the kind greeting and perhaps a big hug.

He'll also be happy to share a few entertaining stories about his time as a young man in New York.

One thing Bob won't be sharing are the nearly 100-year-old recipes that are still being used in Reale's kitchen today.

Foods such as eggplant parmigiana, sausage and peppers and shrimp ala diavola are some of the favorites. Of course, those fresh hand-tossed pizzas are still delighting customers for almost 40 years.

Reale's is a family business with Gino manning the kitchen on most nights. He's one of the few people that know all those tried and true recipes.

If you love true New York style Italian dishes with a lively and welcoming atmosphere, Reale's Pizza and Cafe is your place.

It's open Monday through Saturday and is located at 13450 US 183 North. For more information about this Italian restaurant, click here.

