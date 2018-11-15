Treat yourself with some over the top creations at Taco Sweets. It's a food trailer in North Austin that fuses two popular foods: tacos and ice cream.

While it's an unlikely combination, it works!

"Most people, their eyes get really big; they light up, and its fun to watch their excitement," said owner Jessica Wareham.

Wareham said the idea behind Taco Sweets started off as a hobby, but just playing around in the kitchen, quickly turned into a side business.

"We've been open a little over a year now," said Wareham.

Taco Sweets bakes waffle cones into the shape of tacos. Then, they stuff it with your favorite ice cream, toppings and unlimited syrups.

The topping possibilities really are endless -- cereals, cookies and all sorts of candies.

Each taco comes with three scoops.

Their Over the Rainbow taco is just as decadent as it is colorful.

It's got strawberry ice cream, fruity pebbles, rainbow marshmallows, sprinkles and blue funfetti syrup.

Another dessert taco is the Cookie Monster. It starts off with a chocolate chip cookie.

Then, you add in cinnamon toast crunch, drizzled caramel and sprinkle in some Oreos.

"Is there a method to your drizzling?" Yvonne asked.

"Nope, just enough to kind of cover each bite and you want to see that pretty drizzle come down," said Wareham.

On a busy week, they can go through about 30 gallons of ice cream.

But one of their treats is seasonal and doesn't require any ice cream at all.

It's called the S'mores taco, and it is sure to keep you warm on a chilly day.

To create it, marshmallows are toasted until they are nice and soft.

"So that way you have something that's warm and ooey-gooey, " said Wareham.

Then, you throw in the honey roasted peanuts, crushed Butterfinger, chocolate and Reese's syrup.

At 5000 Burnet, Taco Sweets is located in a food park that has 12 different neighbors and a lot of good food.

So, Jessica wants to remind you this:

"Come hungry and sample a little bit of everything, but of course save room for dessert."

Taco Sweets also caters for parties, corporate lunches and events. Their tacos are also reasonable; a flat rate of $8 with as many toppings and syrups as you'd like.

