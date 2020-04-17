CEDAR PARK, Texas — To-go is the way to go for many restaurants around Central Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a desire for a great to-go burger, look no further than Moonie's Burger House.

They have four locations all serving call-in, to-go orders during the pandemic. Moonie's Burger House has locations in Cedar Park, U.S. 183 and Anderson Mill, Marble Falls and Gracy Farms.

So what makes Moonie's Burgers so great?

Owner Craig Cohen said it starts with some great bread.

"It's really the buns that make it so special," Cohen said. "We have a sweet, sourdough type bun that makes us pretty unique. People seem to love it."

While the burgers are fantastic, they aren't the only items on the menu.

"My personal favorite, believe it or not, is actually not a burger. It is our Philly," he said. "The Philly is made with sirloin, and we put poblano peppers on it, grilled onions and mushrooms in it. We use pepper jack cheese and we use a garlic mayo on the bun and that's actually my favorite on the whole menu."

Need something sweet? They've got that too. Try some tasty shakes.

"Our shakes are really, really delicious and we have lots of different flavors: Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry of course. We also do a salted caramel, an Irish creme, and we also have some mango smoothies which are delicious. And a strawberry banana smoothie which is also delicious," the owner said.

All locations are all open and ready to take your order!

