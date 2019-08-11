LIBERTY HILL, Texas — If you ever find yourself traveling through the heart of Liberty Hill and you need a bite to eat, you are in just the right location.

Malted Grains in downtown Liberty Hill has been serving great food for more than three years now. Owners Melissa and Michael opened the business as a bakery and then switched to a lunch and dinner spot two years ago.

Malted Grains will update their menu twice a year – once in the spring and once in the fall. The good news for their customers is that some of the favorites remain year-round.

RELATED:

Start your day with a tummy full of comfort food at Monument Cafe in Georgetown

Foodie Friday: Get a taste of old Austin at Tamale House East

Their hamburger is one of those favorites. The third-pound beef patty rests on homemade potato bread. The Yard Bird chicken sandwich can be served either fried or grilled. Again, you get it on homemade bread. Malted Grains focaccia bread is really tasty.

KVUE

The menu items have some pretty unique names. We've mentioned the Yard Bird but they also boast the Tree Hugger pizza, the Piggy Back and the 3's Company.

Malted Grains is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday with extended hours on Saturday and brunch on Sunday.

WATCH: Monument Cafe in Georgetown serving best comfort food

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin's homeless will have temporary designated place to camp, governor says

Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school days until 6 p.m.

Austin police seeking missing 15-year-old boy