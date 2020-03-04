AUSTIN, Texas — The doors opened at Kiefer's Cafe back in 1996 and they have been serving great food ever since.

The menu at Kiefer's features more than 70 sandwiches, and even during these difficult times, the full menu is available for hungry Central Texans.

Julie McDaniel is the cafe manager.

"It's definitely homemade good homestyle food, lots of sandwiches and different kinds of salads," McDaniel said. "We have amazing blue plates, really good sandwich lunch specials every day and homemade soups pastas and amazing desserts."

One of their most popular items is their hand-pressed burger.

"It's our six-ounce, hand-pressed fresh ground beef," McDaniel explained. "It is to die for and we have a burger special for $6 and people really come back for them all the time."

Due to current rules, you can't enjoy the food in the restaurant but you can still make to-go orders at Kiefer's Cafe.

RELATED:

Here's a list of Austin restaurants offering to-go, delivery or curbside pick-up

How to help Austin service workers as bars, restaurants ordered closed

"Call us to go ahead and give us a phone call you can curbside call, pay on the phone and just get it to go," McDaniel said. "Our phone number is 512-719-5550 and I'll be more than ready to take your order."

You can find Kiefer's Cafe right at the corner of Kramer and Metric Boulevard in North Austin.

WATCH: Foodie Friday: Kiefer's Café in Austin

MORE FOODIE FRIDAY STORIES: