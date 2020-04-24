DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Homespun Kitchen and Bar in Drippings Springs has seen their business drop 75% to 80% over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it's been difficult, owner Jennifer Walker said that she and her staff are still working hard to keep their customers fed.
"We have chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, shrimp and grits has been on the menu since day one," said Walker. "On Friday nights, we have a prime rib, blackened smoked prime rib and that's very popular."
They began "to-go-Tuesdays" a couple of years ago, and have now expanded that to every day of the week since that's the best way to serve their customers during this time.
"Everything's made from scratch, so if you come in it's not going to be something that comes out within 10 or 15 minutes," Walker said. "There's nothing frozen. It's all fresh."
They have meals to serve either two people or a group of four and the entire menu is available for to-go or delivery.
This restaurant is located at 131 E. Mercer St. You can place an order online or by calling 512-829-4064. Pickup hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
WATCH: Foodie Friday: Homespun Kitchen and Bar
