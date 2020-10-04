MANOR, Texas — When Good Luck Grill opened back in 2007, their goal was to serve tasty and quality home cooking and American comfort food to diners in Manor and Central Texas.

Shana Whiteley with the Good Luck Grill said they have a great variety of good menu items to pick from.

"We're known for our chicken fried steak, our fish and shrimp and our burgers," Whiteley said. "You ask 10 people what their favorite thing is you'll get seven different answers."

Like other restaurants in the area, they've had to close their dining room because of coronavirus, but their grill and kitchen are going strong. The Good Luck Grill has discounted its family meals, which can definitely feed the whole family.

"Just for example, our regular catfish family pack comes with 20 filets of catfish, large french fries, large coleslaw, a dozen hush puppies, red sauce and tartar sauce. All the good stuff," Whiteley said.

There are also family packs that feature chicken and pulled pork.

The Good Luck Grill in Manor is offering its entire menu that you can find here. They are open for curbside and to-go orders at 14605 FM 973.

