PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Cafe 1 by Chef Juan in Pflugerville boasts some of the best sweet treats around. From the cookies and pastries to the custom cakes, this bakery and cafe can satisfy any sweet tooth.

Earlier this year the cafe expanded the menu to include pizzas, and Chef Juan said that it's just like the desserts and pastries. His pizzas are all made from scratch and he uses nothing but fresh ingredients.

"I make the sauce and everything. One of the main ingredients of the sauce that makes it so popular is red wine. Not many places do it, but the pizzas have been selling out really good," said Juan.

Of course, in addition to the pizzas, the cakes are also very popular. Chef Juan continues to make birthday cakes and now he's baking up some tasty graduation cakes as well.

If you want to serve your mom something sweet for Mother's Day, Chef Juan has something special for you: a six-pack of cheesecakes!

"We have the creme brulee cheesecake, the key lime cheesecake, and we're going to be doing New York cheesecake, a white chocolate raspberry, strawberry cheesecake and we're going to have different ones to be able to mix and match," said Juan.

Chef Juan has updated the Cafe 1 website so you can order and pay right online. The items are available for to-go or curbside pick up.

The cafe is located at 1100 Grand Ave Parkway.

