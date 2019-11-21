AUSTIN, Texas — Nestled in hills of Lake Travis, the Oasis Texas Brewing Company serves up jaw-dropping views with a side of delicious cuisine and thirst-quenching beer all in a giant two-story building.

Matthew Bauer is the general manager there. He told KVUE they took over this location five years ago in 2014. It was just a taproom with maybe some chips and salsa, but now it has grown to so much more.

"Now about five years later, the kitchen is doing about 50% of all of our sales," according to Bauer.

The kitchen offers a popular fried chicken sandwich, and it really gives Popeye's a run for their money.

It's made with a secret blend of herb and spices, which blankets their marinated chicken breast and then fried.

Finally, the chicken breast is sandwiched between two buttered buns, coleslaw and pickles.

For all you beef lovers, let me direct your attention to the Wagyu beef burger. A menu item Bauer said customers rave about!

The Wagyu beef is locally sourced here in Texas and he said you don't even need cheese – just an onion jam and a little bit of arugula and viola.

The duck poutine is next on the menu, which is a French-Canadian staple with a Texas twist. It's a bed of french fries and cheese curds topped with shredded duck.

Their queso is essentially their liquid gold, topped with some shredded pork.

We've introduced you to their amazing food, but what this establishment is truly proud of is their uniquely brewed beer.

"We've got fermentation on three different floors and we operate on five different floors every day," according to Bauer.

The brewery offers an array of selections from their very own house-made stouts and IPA's to their award-winning lager – the Luchesa.

