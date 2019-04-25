AUSTIN, Texas — Laura Aidan is a self-described ice cream geek. She's the founder and owner of Prohibition Creamery, but it may surprise you to learn that she actually started off in software development.

"Natural transition, right? Software development, ice cream," Aidan joked. "But I do get to use my math skills pretty much every day."

Ice creams at Prohibition Creamery are homemade.

"We make all of our ice creams, toppings and even our bar mixers in house from scratch," Aidan added.

But the real fun part is that Aidan also serves up alcohol-infused ice cream. The menu includes milkshakes such as bananas foster.

"It has a beautiful Brazilian banana liquor, a little rum and a little homemade salted caramel sauce in there with homemade vanilla ice cream with a little bourbon whip cream on top," added Aidan.

You can do a pour over. We tried cheesecake ice cream with a liquor shot of Chambord.

Or what about this trifecta?: Whiskey chocolate with green ferry absinthe ice cream and afternoon delight, which is a red velvet ice cream with cream cheese swirl and CBD oil.

Initially, Aidan wanted to open up a traditional ice cream shop. But something sparked while she was playing around with classic recipes in her kitchen.

"My husband asked me to make him a bourbon ice cream and I thought 'sure, why not? I can make anything," Aidan said.

It turned out delicious and that's when Aidan said the light bulb went off.

"I'm looking and I'm thinking Baileys and Frangelico and Amaretto. All these things are amazing in ice cream."

The spot also has a full-service bar so you can have wine or cocktails while your friends eat ice cream.

And if alcohol isn't your thing, no worries. Prohibition Creamery has plenty of non-alcoholic ice creams, sorbets, classic root beer floats and vegan options.

Prohibition Creamery is located at 1407 E Seventh St. To get a full look at their tasty menu, click here.

