AUSTIN — If you're looking for a new place to keep it weird The Cavalier has got you covered.

It's a hot spot in East Austin that brings southern hospitality with a Louisiana inspired twist.

The Cavalier has weekly specials such as geeks who drink trivia on Sunday night, BOGO -- buy one get one free -- burgers on Monday nights, and free pool Tuesdays all day long.

They even have a tiki night every Thursday night.

A few of their popular dishes include the shrimp po' boy, shrimp and grits, and The Cavalier burger.

They also have a brunch menu where you can find chicken and waffles, and poutine.

Their brunch menu is available every Saturday and Sunday.

