SUNSET VALLEY, TEXAS — If you're in the mood for some pizza, Cane Rosso is the place to try.

Tucked away on South Lamar Boulevard in Sunset Valley, Texas, this is where authentic Neapolitan-style pizza meets Austin's unique foodie scene.

Erika Lopez took a stab at what it takes to be a pizzaiolo.

The pizzas at Cane Rosso are pies that you would normally never think go together.

"I have a street taco pizza. I have a breakfast taco pizza. We have a lot of things you would find locally" said Joshua Healy, Head Chef of Cane Rosso.

The toppings may be a complicated delicious concoction but a simple dough is one of their main secrets. Their dough consists of four ingredients: flour, water, yeast and salt.

"It's Neapolitan style, so the dough is softer. It's made with double of the flour, which makes the dough lighter and fluffier," said Healy.

The ingredients are only part of the story.

The ovens custom built in-house, run up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and weigh around 7,000 pounds. The ovens can cook a pizza in under 90 seconds.

If you ever find yourself in Sunset Valley, don't forget to stop by Cane Rosso for some true Neapolitan pizza that is sure not to disappoint.

