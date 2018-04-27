In Austin's endless sea of food trailers, there is one that's stood the test of time.

Kebabalicious started out in a small tent on the campus of Texas State more than a decade ago.

Since then, the Turkish wrap business has expanded to a food truck location on West Third Street and a brick and mortar on East Seventh Street. But the story behind their success traces back to friendships made in Europe.

Mark David Turk, Chris Childre and Kristian Ulloa have a lot of history together.

"We worked in Switzerland -- worked there about five years -- and that's where I met Chris and Kristian," said Turk.

Summers were spent laboring away at a small ski resort in Stoos. Any free time was spent snowboarding the Alps and eating. But one night, they stumbled upon the doner kebab for the first time.

"It's unexplainable like oh my gosh what's in this thing. We would just fall in love with eating that Turkish style shawarma," said Chris Childre.

The popular street vendor food consists of thinly shaved rotisserie cooked meats wrapped in warm pitas topped with veggies and sauces. The tasty concoction blew their mind.

"I sort of remember joking with Kristian and Dave at the employee table about 'hey wouldn't it be cool to bring this back to the states,'" said Chris Childre.

And so they did.

The guys started up Kebabalicious in 2006. KVUE visited their restaurant on East 7th.

Philip, who happens to be Chris' brother, whipped up a customer favorite- the Kuzu wrap.

It has Texas grass-fed lamb, onions, tomatoes and is topped off with their tzatziki. It pairs with a side of K fries, complete with mixed spices, feta cheese, crushed red pepper and spicy red sauce.

Another tried and true favorite? The falafels which are chock full of delicious herbs and spices.

"Its nice and warm on the inside, crispy on the outside. That's why we do the panko crust," said Philip.

The chargrilled chicken and rice bowl is a must order. You've got veggies, toasted almonds, parsley and a few fries on top to add a crunch. It's all good, but for me, the magic is in the sauce. Their spicy red is amazing. It's got chili, jalapenos as well as other 'secret 'ingredients.

There's good reason Kebabalicious keeps mum on their sauces.

You see, Chris learned all of his recipes from one of the Turkish chefs in Switzerland.

"He's like okay you're really bringing the doner back to Texas? There's no doner in Texas? I don't believe it," added Childre. On a handshake and a promise, Chris learned the ways of the kebob. But he promised to take his business far away from Europe.

The entire menu features wraps, salads, and platters with your choice of beef and lamb or chicken kebab.

Kebabalicious is so delicious.

