AUSTIN, Texas — More than 25 food trucks will compete at the Austin Food Truck Taste-Off for the votes of judges to claim the title of Best-Truck and a prize of $10,000.

The one-day festival will be held under the "Bat Bridge" on the Austin-American Statesman property from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Anyone attending can purchase a judge for $50 that allows them to sample any of the trucks at the festival and cast a vote for their favorite one.

Only 1,000 judge passes will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis. If the judge passes sell out or you don't want to be a judge, don't worry, you can still attend the festival with a general admission fee of $10.

The general admission includes entrance to the festival, music and the option to eat like "regular" at the trucks of your choice.

Ten percent of the ticket sales will benefit Keep Austin Fed, an organization that gathers surplus food from restaurants and distributes to charities that help people living with food insecurity.

A list of competing trucks can be found on Trucklandia's website.

