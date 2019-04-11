NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A local bakery is getting its time in the spotlight on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.

2Tarts, a family-owned business, opened its doors in July 2010. Sisters April Weilbacher and Ashley Landerman had the vision to create sweet treats in a family atmosphere.

"Good food starts with good ingredients. Here at 2Tarts Bakery, we are dedicated to making everything from scratch using only the best ingredients to feed your family, mind, body and soul," the website says.

The Food Network took notice of the bakery's pastries ranging from chocolate torte and lemon bars to cake truffles and gluten-free peanut butter cups.

But, the bakery will be showing off their fresh-made cookies on the Monday night episode, airing at 10 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.