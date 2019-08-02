AUSTIN, Texas — Food plays a huge role in our daily lives, but it also helps tell and share the stories of different cultures and backgrounds. That's exactly what the Far East Fest aims to do in its second year running in Austin: celebrate the Asian culture and cuisine with Central Texas.

Min Choe is the co-founder of Far East Fest, and says his favorite part of getting to put on an event like this is to expose more people to Asian cuisine, while also helping local businesses out.

"The community gets to experience a lot of different Asian restaurants from all over town. We [have] got so many different restaurants who don't have the opportunity to market and expose themselves throughout the city, and this is that opportunity for the community to get together and kinda get to know each other," said Choe.

RELATED: Foodie Friday: Reale's Pizza and Cafe serving up Italian dishes for nearly 40 years

Foodie Friday: Tyson's Taco gives customers chance to create their own

Cisco's could become an official Austin historic landmark

Foodie Friday: An East Austin Tex-Mex staple for nearly 70 years at Cisco's Restaurant

Sway and Punch Bowl Social are among some of the restaurants that are participating in the 2019 festival. Click here to see a full list of restaurants participating.

There are General Admission and VIP tickets still available, but Choe says they are selling fast!

A General Admission ticket gets you admittance to Far East Fest, where you can enjoy samples of food from all restaurant booths and food trucks free of charge. Beverages are available for purchase at the event.

To get your tickets now click here.

General admission entry starts at 1 p.m.