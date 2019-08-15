AUSTIN, Texas — From a mouthwatering steak to a cheesy stack of lasagna, you can get just about anything during Austin Restaurant Weeks.

The event kicks off on August 15, and more than 100 restaurants, breweries and bars across the city are participating.

One of the participating restaurants is Perry's Steakhouse. They will be offering three-course meals on their Restaurant Weeks menu.

A portion of the price of each Restaurant Weeks meal goes directly to the Central Texas Food Bank. Every dollar donated to the food bank provides four meals for those facing hunger in our community.

"If you were to go and have one of the $50 meals, for example, that’s going to provide 32 meals for somebody that’s facing hunger in our community, which is a pretty amazing way to make an impact," said Mark Jackson, the chief development officer for the Central Texas Food Bank. "You get to go out and have fun, and you get to help your community."

Last year, the event provided almost 550,000 meals for people facing hunger.

There are three meal options, including lunch or brunch for $20 and dinner for $35 or $50.

"We’re very optimistic that the community’s going to come out and support us, and we’re going to be able to do a whole lot with all the donations that they provide for us," Jackson said.

