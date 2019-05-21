Drumsticks aren't just for dessert anymore.

General Mills now has Drumstick cereals, spotted in at least some Walmart stores.

"Ice cream for breakfast? This is cereal-ously the best news ever!!" exclaimed Walmart Cincinnati on Instagram.

Business Insider reports the cereals will be more widely available later this summer, but don't expect a huge variety of flavors like you might find with its ice cream counterpart. General Mills says you can choose from two flavors in the cereal variety: mint chocolate and classic vanilla.

The back of the box says the cereal is made from sweetened corn and wheat and comes with ice cream flavored scoops, cocoa nuggets and cone cereal pieces.

