Fort Worth getting new McDonald's test restaurant concept

FORT WORTH, Texas — McDonald's will be launching a first-of-its-kind test restaurant in Fort Worth focused on serving customers on the move.

The small-format restaurant at 8540 West Freeway will focus on serving digital customers through drive-thru, pick-up and delivery services and will feature an order-ahead lane to serve customers who order on the McDonald's app with a food and beverage conveyor.

“At McDonald’s, we’ve been setting the standard for Drive Thrus for more than 45 years,” said Max Carmona, senior director, Global Design & Restaurant Development, McDonald’s. “As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before.”

The restaurant is considerable smaller than a traditional McDonald's restaurant, as it's geared toward customers planning to dine at home or on the go. The restaurant will also have a deliver pick-up room for couriers to pick up orders quickly. Several parking spaces are outside the restaurant dedicated to curbside pick-up and other spaces for delivery drivers, as well.

“The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone,” said Keith Vanecek, the franchisee operating the test restaurant.

The concept is just a test for now, meaning it will stay at this one location, but could be expanded to customers around the world depending on how it goes.