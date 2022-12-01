Detroit-style pizza coming to Cedar Park later this month

Award-winning pizzeria Via 313 is hiring in preparation for a new location in the 1890 Ranch shopping center.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Award-winning pizzeria Via 313 is opening a new location in Cedar Park in March inside the 1890 Ranch shopping center. Via 313 first opened a food truck in 2011 in Downtown Austin, and the new location will mark the sixth Via 313 in Texas and seventh systemwide.

“We’re beyond excited to grow throughout the Austin area and bring our genuine Detroit-style pizza to Cedar Park,” said cofounder Brandon Hunt.

Brothers and co-founders Brandon and Zane Hunt make Via 313's "square" pizzas as an homage to their childhood in Detroit.

The restaurant was named the 2020 Pizzeria of the Year by Pizza Today. Via 313 was also dubbed “one of the very best pizzas” by Food and Wine Magazine and recognized as one of the “Top 10 Pizzas in America” by Food Network.

“Those living in the suburbs of Austin have been driving into the city to get their Via 313 pizza. While we appreciate their dedication, we want them to be able to stay close to home and have the same incredible pizza experience that my brother and I had growing up,” said Brandon Hunt.

The locally owned and operated restaurant will have an outdoor patio and a dedicated to-go area for pickups. In preparation for the grand opening, Via 313 is hiring up to 80 more team members in the weeks ahead. Interested candidates can apply by visiting Harri.com.

Known as the "first restaurant brand to recreate the signature pizza style outside of Detroit," Via 313's pizzas range in style and taste, from the Cadillac – made with gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, Parmesan and balsamic glaze – to the The Detroiter – double the pepperonis. Via 313 said the new location will cover all Detroit-style pizza demands.

The pizzas are called "square," but are actually rectangle and baked in metal trays like the ones used in auto assembly lines in Detroit. Vegan and vegetarian options are available, and they can also substitute gluten-free crusts and dairy-free cheeses. Via 313 is adding a plant-based pepperoni to its ingredient lineup as well.

Via 313 currently operates four full-service restaurants and two permanently placed trailers throughout Austin and Orem, Utah.