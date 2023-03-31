Dell Diamond unveils new food for 2023 Round Rock Express season

Options range from extravagant mac and cheese dishes to a milkshake inspired by Elvis. And, of course, hotdogs and nachos.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dell Diamond may be a minor league ballpark, but it provides a major league experience! The food is top notch every season, and this year will be no different.

During Round Rock Express games, you can get a little bit of everything.

One of the new locations at the ballpark is Ragin' Bowl, which offers Far Eastern bowls. Every bowl comes with a seasoned vegetable and steamed rice, with a different protein on top. For example, hungry baseball fans can order the battered chicken with Thai chili sauce.

More of a mac and cheese person? Dell Diamond has you covered with its Chez Mac mac and cheese stand, a new location debuting for opening day on March 31. Options include hot buffalo chicken on top of mac and cheese; barbecue pork mac and cheese; and a mac hotdog.

Looking for something sweet? Try the "Elvis Milkshake," featuring peanut butter, bananas and honey with a sugar drizzle on top.

"We have plenty of options, a little bit of everything for everybody. We're very into our vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian. You can find that all across the ballpark, at each of our locations. And we're also introducing a new entrée for every location that we have," store front manager Ali Bennick said.

Chef Joel Pena also said there are so many options at Dell Diamond that if you came to every Round Rock Express game this season, you could pretty much have a different meal every time.

Check out the ballpark's food map for a full list of options.

