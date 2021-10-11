San Antonio-based tamale shop gets first Austin location

Delicious Tamales is the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, according to its website.

A popular San Antonio-based tamale shop is expanding its business and bringing a location to Austin.

Delicious Tamales, the now mother-daughter-led business – which began with an initial $500 investment in San Antonio in 1980 – has grown into five locations across the San Antonio-metro area and a nationwide shipping option.

Owner Valerie Gonzalez has roots in Austin as many of her cousins and siblings attended the University of Texas, according to the company's about page.

“We are grateful for the loyalty of individuals, corporations, and several nonprofits from Austin,” Gonzalez told Austin CultureMap via a release. “Opening a location here makes it possible for more people to enjoy old-fashioned tamales like my Abuelita taught us to make.”

Delicious Tamales will be open in Austin – located at 1931 E. Oltorf St. Suite G – Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting in mid-November.

According to their website, Delicious Tamales is the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year. They've also been voted “Best Tamales” for 10 consecutive years from 1996 to 2006 in the Reader’s Choice Awards sponsored by the San Antonio Express-News.

Delicious Tamales was also listed among the "Top 25 Hispanic-Owned Businesses" in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal.

Visit their website for information on pricing.