The longest day of the year, just became the sweetest.

On Friday, June 21 Dairy Queen is celebrating summer with free ice cream. Using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can get a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.

The offer also includes the company's seasonal flavor, Dreamscicle, a combination between orange and vanilla flavors with a crunchy coating.

The offer is only valid using the DQ mobile app, click here to download.