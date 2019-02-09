Say cheese!

Costco is selling a massive 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano on its website. The wholesale giant says this is a gourmet product, and the price reflects it. The chunk of cheese will take a chunk out of your bank account at $900. That comes out to $12.50 per pound for a cheese that’s aged 24 months and imported from Italy. But hey, shipping is free and Costco says it usually arrives in three days.

The product description on Costco.com reads:

Kirkland Signature® Aged 24 Months Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano is imported from Italy and made with the freshest milk from the famous Parma and Reggio Emilio provinces in Italy, Parmigiano Reggiano is the apex of Italian cheese making and a symbol of Italian culture and civilization. Aged a minimum of 24 months, this product is brushed completely and regularly inspected to comply with the strict standards of the Consortium Parmigiano Reggiano. This extravagant blend of old world cheese making and unrivaled quality fuse to create a delicate and savory rich full flavor that has made Parmigiano Reggiano world renowned and an immediate favorite to those who try it. In addition to being eaten alone, shredded or grated Parmigiano Reggiano transforms any pasta, soup or salad into an exquisite gourmet experience.

This is not the first time Costco has offered this product, with reviews dating back several years. The majority of the reviews gave the cheese five stars, with commenters complimenting the flavor and aroma.

One reviewer noted its size, saying the 72-pound wheel is more than a foot across. So you might want a hand when you try to pick it up or move it, and you’ll definitely want to share some with your friends!

