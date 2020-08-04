AUSTIN, Texas — In March, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas restaurants to begin selling in bulk. Now, several Austin restaurants are selling things like meats, eggs and paper towels to try to boost local business income and provide Austinites with supplies they may not be able to find at the grocery store.

Here's a list of local restaurants now selling grocery items:

Additionally, the following local restaurants and bars are selling to-go cocktail kits:

Better Half: bloody mary, sangria, michelada and old-fashioned kits

Desert Door: ranch water kit

El Arroyo: margarita kit

Grizzelda's: margarita, Grizz Mizz and Moscow Mule kits

Jeffrey's: martini kit

Joann's: margarita and mezcal ranch water kits

Loro: ginger old-fashioned, mandarin margarita and peach palmer kits

Mattie's: Back Porch Tea, Artemis Cup, bloody mary and Pavillion Margarita kits

Vinaigrette: fresh juice-based cocktail kit

