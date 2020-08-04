AUSTIN, Texas — In March, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas restaurants to begin selling in bulk. Now, several Austin restaurants are selling things like meats, eggs and paper towels to try to boost local business income and provide Austinites with supplies they may not be able to find at the grocery store.
Here's a list of local restaurants now selling grocery items:
- Aviary Wine & Kitchen
- Banger's, now OG Banger & Son's General Store
- Bennu Coffee
- Blue Horn Harvest Bar & Grill
- Brentwood Social House
- The Brewtorium
- Citizen Eatery
- Clever Baking Co. at Radio and Greater Goods Coffee Co.
- Colleen's Kitchen
- Confituras Little Kitchen
- The County Line
- Crema Bakery & Cafe
- Crepe Crazy
- Cruzteca Mexican Kitchen
- Cuvée Coffee Bar
- Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club
- District Kitchen + Cocktails
- Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden
- Emmer & Rye
- Foreign & Domestic
- The Hive
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar
- Jester King Brewery
- Joe's Bakery
- Mighty Fine
- Monger's Market + KitchenOtherside Deli
- The Peached Tortilla
- Quality Seafood Market
- Red Horn Coffee House and Brewing Co.
- Rosewood
- Russian House
- Sala & Betty
- Salt & Time
- Sawyer & Co.
- Scholz Garden
- Skull & Cakebones
- Sour Duck
- Spread & Co.
- Texas French Bread
- Thai Fresh
- Treaty Oak Distilling
- Vaquero Taquero
- Vista Brewing
Additionally, the following local restaurants and bars are selling to-go cocktail kits:
- Better Half: bloody mary, sangria, michelada and old-fashioned kits
- Desert Door: ranch water kit
- El Arroyo: margarita kit
- Grizzelda's: margarita, Grizz Mizz and Moscow Mule kits
- Jeffrey's: martini kit
- Joann's: margarita and mezcal ranch water kits
- Loro: ginger old-fashioned, mandarin margarita and peach palmer kits
- Mattie's: Back Porch Tea, Artemis Cup, bloody mary and Pavillion Margarita kits
- Vinaigrette: fresh juice-based cocktail kit
WATCH: Austin restaurants selling supplies
