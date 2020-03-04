With the Mexican government shuttering non-essential businesses, Corona beer has temporarily halted its production, according to CNN.

In addition to Corona, Grupo Modelo -- which is owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev -- also produces Modelo and Pacifico beers.

Earlier this week, the Mexican government announced that it was temporarily suspending all non-essential public and private businesses until April 30. According to Johns Hopkins, Mexico has more than 1,500 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, resulting in 50 deaths.

Should the Mexican government deem that breweries are essential, Groupo Modelo has a plan to "guarantee the supply of beer," per CNN.

In February, a study showed that Americans were less likely to purchase or order Corona beer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). There is no link between the virus and the beer and the similarity in their names is coincidental.

