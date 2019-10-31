AUSTIN, Texas — The owners of Manuel's restaurants and Changos Taqueria have announced that Changos has been set to close on Nov. 14.

The property has been listed by Jill Rowe of Rowe Development for the price of $1.65 million. The property includes the 1800-square-foot building and a large patio space. The company will retain the Changos brand and recipes.

Co-owner Jennifer McNevin said the difficult decision will free up resources needed for other projects the company is pursuing.

"We’ve built a reputation for consistency and quality. Now it’s time to capitalize on that success and expand our brands," said McNevin. "One of the things we are considering is working with area grocery stores to offer ready-made packaged foods, which people can take home and eat."

This is the second major announcement from the owners of Manuel’s and Changos this year. Back in July, Manuel’s Great Hills, a local favorite since 1998, announced that it would extend its lease through 2025.

All of the employees at Changos have been offered positions at Manuel's Downtown or Manuel's Arboretum, and the owners said most have chosen to stay with the restaurant group.

McNevin said Changos was created in 1988 to fill a need in the fast-food market.

“There was a lack of fast-casual food options in the area which were good quality and affordable," said McNevin.

Changos will offer "Free Queso" with an equal purchase in November as a thank you to its customers.

