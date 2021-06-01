Central Texas Food Bank announces June mass food distributions

The food bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the pandemic and in the aftermath of the winter storms.

The Central Texas Food Bank announced Tuesday its list of mass food distribution events for the month of June.

The food bank said it needs volunteers to assist with these events and with food sorting in our warehouse. For those interested in volunteering, visit the food bank’s website and click on "Volunteer" to sign up.

At these distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the winter storms, the food bank said.

Here is a list of the June food distribution events:

Thursday, June 3

Travis County Expo Center

7311 Decker Lane, Austin, Texas 78724

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 12

KIPP School South Campus

5107 Interstate 35, Austin, Texas 78744

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 17

Toney Burger Stadium

3200 Jones Road, Austin, Texas 78745 ( Please enter at the north side of the facility, from the eastbound Hwy 290 frontage road)

Please enter at the north side of the facility, from the eastbound Hwy 290 frontage road) 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 19

Del Valle High School

5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, Texas 78617

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 26

ACC Kyle

1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, Texas 78640

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 29

Nelson Field

7105 Berkman Drive Austin, Texas 78752

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Recipients who are driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch, and those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. The food bank recommends that those coming without vehicles bring containers in which they can carry the food.