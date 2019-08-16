SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio chef is serving up special street tacos with a twist in the tortillas: They're infused with CBD.

The local food company Catch The Wave this week debuted the modified delicacies this week. Owner Leo Davila said the tacos taste like any regular old corn tortillas, but it's infused with CBD, which is derived from hemp plants.

"We do a great blue corn tortilla. We wanted to do it a little different," Davila said. "Infuse it in the tortilla and have a lot of fun. (It's) still the same great taco with a little bit of added benefit to it. I've actually been on CBD products for the last year-and-a-half. It's changed the way I feel, conduct my daily life, sleep, interactions, joint movement.

"And then bringing the culinary background in, I wanted to introduce it in a way that was fun."

Davila also puts CBD in lemonade and jams. He says he'll be serving his CBD tortillas at Sangria on the Burg in September.