*EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June when our KHOU crew taste tested Sonic's new pickle slushie*

Do you have an addiction to pickles? If your answer is “YES” then boy do we have some good news for you.

There’s a free pickle festival coming to Kingwood in September!

Yeah, you read that right. FREE PICKLE FESTIVAL!

The In A Pickle Festival will have local crafters with each vendor having a pickle related item at their booth. There will also be a pickling contest, a pickle eating contest and a pickle drinking contest, according to the event's Facebook page.

Don’t worry you non-pickle lovers who will be dragged to this event by an ultimate pickle fan -- there will be food trucks on site to satisfy your cravings.

The event will also have a silent auction to benefit Connor and The Hunter Syndrome Foundation.

According to the Hunter Syndrome Foundation, Hunter Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that slowly destroys the body’s cells. There is currently no cure, and the disease is progressive and life-limiting.

The In A Pickle Festival is on September 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the Kingwood Town Center Park on 8 North Main St.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor or want to enter in one of the pickle competitions, email getyourselfinapickle@aol.com or call 521-796-8857.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: