We created 5 *very* Texas Blue Bell flavors you never knew you needed

It's no secret that Texans love their Blue Bell ice cream.

Everyone has their favorites, whether it be one of the year-round classics (Cookies 'n Cream, Rocky Road, the Great Divide, etc.) or the seasonal rotators (Krazy Kookie Dough, Bride's Cake, etc.)

Blue Bell recently added two more flavors to the rotation in honor of National Ice Cream Month, available for a limited time: Strawberry Lemonade, which was pitched by a young girl from North Texas, and Oatmeal Cream Pie, announced on July 14.

The newest release of the Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor got the WFAA newsroom buzzing with conversation. This begged the thought: What Texas-inspired flavors do we think Blue Bell could make that would absolutely sell?

So, without further ado, here are the five Texas-inspired (and COMPLETELY FAKE ... again, these are not real) Blue Bell flavors you did not ask for, but undoubtedly would fly off the shelves.

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

What could be more Texan than making the state's favorite dessert out of one of the state's favorite breakfast items? Imagine digging a spoonful of some Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit ice cream.

It also seems fitting for this flavor to only be offered in Whata-sized tubs. Get enough to last the entire family for weeks.

Disclaimer: Blue Bell and Whataburger did tease a Honey Butter flavor for April Fool's Day one time. But we're the ones with the courage to will this into existence.

Shiner Bocky Road

Move over, Rocky Road. There's a new sheriff in town. Shiner Bocky Road would easily be a Lone Star classic, representing the independently-brewed beer out of Shiner just south of Interstate 10.

Fun fact: I once tried a Shiner Bock flavor at Amy's Ice Cream in Austin and it was amazing ! A Blue Bell iteration of this combo would be sure to satiate the taste buds. This is likely the most realistic of the flavors pitches in this article. (Just wait ... we get crazier.)

Sea Salted Caramel Beaver Nuggets

Buc-ee's fans, rejoice!

This proposed flavor was among the favorites in the WFAA newsroom. One producer even went as far as saying they'd "tear a pint up" of some Buc-ee's beaver nuggets ice cream.

This is definitely a "finish the whole pint in one sitting" kinda flavor.

Big Red, White and Blue Bell

Texans would 100% see this pint at the Barbacoa & Big Red festival. If you read that with an eyebrow raised ... yes, there is an entire festival dedicated to this. Google it. Where's our San Antonians at? Let the people know!

Where else would you find a Big Red ice cream flavor than right here in Texas? Be adventurous! Give it a try! (if it were real)





Chuy's Creamy Jalapeño

Let's turn up the heat with some ice cream! What an oxymoron.

Inspired by arguably one of the best dips in the Lone Star State, this pint would feature the classic Chuy's creamy jalapeño spice, paired with the salty crunch of tortilla chip pieces swirled into every bite.

This is a novelty buy, for sure. It seems so wrong, it can only be right ... right? Don't act like you wouldn't try it.

Honorable Mentions:

H-E-B Buttery Tortilla

There's a candle for it, why not a Blue Bell flavor?!?!

Let's merge the H‑E‑B Flavor Favorites candle with the creamy delicacy that is Blue Bell. No store does more, right? (if you know, you know)

Dr. Pepper

Soda and ice cream is always a winning combination (hello *insert name here* float!). Why not have Texans favorite soda as an ice cream flavor? The Dr. Pepper shake at Whataburger was a hit!

Fletcher's Corny Dog

Bring the State Fair favorite to the pints of Brenham! At this point, I'm just thinking of the most off-the-wall Texas staples to put into a pint of ice cream.