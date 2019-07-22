AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's "Black Food Week" is back again, giving black-owned restaurants across the Austin area a chance to shine as the spotlight is turned to them.
Sponsored by the Austin Justice Coalition, Black Food Week aims to give the Austin community information about Austin's new and longstanding black-owned restaurants that have become pillars in the Austin community.
This year, the event actually runs for two whole weeks, beginning on July 22 and lasting through Aug. 3.
"We hope that the community not only finds these restaurants as enjoyable dining experiences but also an educational tool that prompts supporting locally owned minority businesses," a spokesperson for the Austin Justice Coalition said. "Whether you decide to patronize the listed restaurants at any point during their hours of business or plan on joining us during the 'Eat and Greet' social hours, we hope you join us for a week that is sure to satisfy both your taste buds and your soul."
A list of the participating restaurants can be found below:
Monday, July 22
Mr. Catfish & More
1144 Airport Blvd.
Austin, TX 78702
Tuesday, July 23
Big Easy Bar and Grill
1806 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Wednesday, July 24
The Gossip Shack
22709 Rogge Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Thursday, July 25
Hoover's Cooking
2002 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78722
Friday, July 26
Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food
1819 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Tony's Jamaican Food
1200E 11th Street
Austin, TX 78702
J. Leonardi's Barbeque
1124 E. 11th Street,
Austin, TX 78702
Saturday, July 27
Sam's BBQ
2000 E. 12th Street
Austin TX 78702
Sunday, July 28
Winners BBQ Austin
800 W. Pecan Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Monday, July 29
Country Boyz Fixins
4140 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78721
Tuesday, July 30
Baby Greens
1508 W. Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78757
Wednesday, July 31
Bahadi's Chicken & Lounge
907 Farm to Market 685
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Thursday, Aug. 1
Da Slice LLC
3505 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78722
Friday, Aug. 2
Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar
Domain Food Truck Court
My Granny's Kitchen
Domain Food Truck Court
Krack of Dawn Kafe
Domain Food Truck Court
The Rolling Rooster
Domain Food Truck Court
Saturday, Aug. 3 (Grand Finale)
Wild Magnolias
15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 #240
Pflugerville TX 78660
"We hope that the entire community can come out and enjoy some great eats and network as we continue to build community," said the Austin Justice Coalition.
