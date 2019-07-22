AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's "Black Food Week" is back again, giving black-owned restaurants across the Austin area a chance to shine as the spotlight is turned to them.

Sponsored by the Austin Justice Coalition, Black Food Week aims to give the Austin community information about Austin's new and longstanding black-owned restaurants that have become pillars in the Austin community.

This year, the event actually runs for two whole weeks, beginning on July 22 and lasting through Aug. 3.

"We hope that the community not only finds these restaurants as enjoyable dining experiences but also an educational tool that prompts supporting locally owned minority businesses," a spokesperson for the Austin Justice Coalition said. "Whether you decide to patronize the listed restaurants at any point during their hours of business or plan on joining us during the 'Eat and Greet' social hours, we hope you join us for a week that is sure to satisfy both your taste buds and your soul."



A list of the participating restaurants can be found below:

Monday, July 22

Mr. Catfish & More

1144 Airport Blvd.

Austin, TX 78702

Tuesday, July 23

Big Easy Bar and Grill

1806 E. 12th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Wednesday, July 24

The Gossip Shack

22709 Rogge Lane

Austin, TX 78723

Thursday, July 25

Hoover's Cooking

2002 Manor Road

Austin, TX 78722

Friday, July 26

Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food

1819 E. 12th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Tony's Jamaican Food

1200E 11th Street

Austin, TX 78702

J. Leonardi's Barbeque

1124 E. 11th Street,

Austin, TX 78702

Saturday, July 27

Sam's BBQ

2000 E. 12th Street

Austin TX 78702

Sunday, July 28

Winners BBQ Austin

800 W. Pecan Street

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Monday, July 29

Country Boyz Fixins

4140 E. 12th Street

Austin, TX 78721

Tuesday, July 30

Baby Greens

1508 W. Anderson Lane

Austin, TX 78757

Wednesday, July 31

Bahadi's Chicken & Lounge

907 Farm to Market 685

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Thursday, Aug. 1

Da Slice LLC

3505 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Austin, TX 78722

Friday, Aug. 2

Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar

Domain Food Truck Court

My Granny's Kitchen

Domain Food Truck Court

Krack of Dawn Kafe

Domain Food Truck Court

The Rolling Rooster

Domain Food Truck Court

Saturday, Aug. 3 (Grand Finale)

Wild Magnolias

15424 Farm to Market Rd 1825 #240

Pflugerville TX 78660

"We hope that the entire community can come out and enjoy some great eats and network as we continue to build community," said the Austin Justice Coalition.

