What does the bird flu mean for consumers?

As more birds nationwide fall ill, egg and poultry prices rise. Some grocery stores are seeing a dozen eggs cost well over $5.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted egg prices are up about 60% compared to a year ago.

Inflation plays a role in this but the other reason comes down to the avian flu affecting birds across the world. It's a problem spanning nearly all 50 states in the U.S.

"There are only a few states that are unaffected, and that's primarily because we are dealing with waterfowl," said Angela Lackie, the assistant executive director for the Texas Animal Health Commission.

As of Wednesday, the CDC estimates more than 57.8 million chickens have been affected.

Poultry experts said it is mainly affecting backyard chickens rather than commercialized farms here in Texas.

JC Essler with the Texas Poultry Federation said when it comes to the chicken you're consuming here in Texas, it is safe.

"We are doing our special biosecurity to try to prevent the disease [from getting] into our operations and to have a good, safe meat and egg source for our consumers," said Essler.

Angela Lackie with the Texas Animal Health Commission said poultry producers need to keep their flocks separate from any wild birds that may try to get into coops.

"The differences in biosecurity are huge and so our commercial facilities in most parts are covered facilities with roofs and they are contained," said Lackie.

Bernt Nelson with the American Farm Bureau Federation said now those numbers are rising. However, he noted recovery times for poultry are much quicker than other meat industries.

"When you look at the cycle that it takes to produce beef, we're looking at something like 22 months. Whereas, when you look at the life cycle of say, you know, from beginning to end, for a broiler chicken, that's roughly seven weeks," said Nelson.

All agree that when it comes to avian flu, there is almost no direct threat to humans.