Big Red-flavored beer?! It's coming.

Social media went crazy over the weekend after a few team members spilled the beans, or should we say keg, over the new drink.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're from Texas, you know many people consider "Big Red" a state-favorite. But what if the soda's flavoring made its way into a beer? Well, it has.

Islla State Brewing is releasing "Big Rojo" on July 22. The company says it is a, "subtlety tart Berliner body finished with REAL Big Red syrup for the iconic sweet smooth finish of the soda that was made for Texas."

Social media went crazy over the weekend after a few team members spilled the beans, or should we say keg, over the new drink.

"The most quintessentially 'Texas' beer San Antonio didn't know they had. If this isn't puro, we don't know what is!" the Facebook post says.