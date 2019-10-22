AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in March 2019.

After Hut's Hamburgers and the original Torchy's Tacos closed their doors recently, Uncle Billy's Smokehouse & Brewery has followed suit – sort of.

The smokehouse recently announced on Facebook that their Barton Springs Road location is now closed, but they will be relocating to Dripping Springs, Texas.

Uncle Billy's was named after a Texas settler, William “Uncle Billy” Barton, who, according to the brewery, established land on the west bank of the Colorado River and the mouth of Spring Creek – the location that the home to Barton Springs Pool in the 1830s.

Uncle Billy's said they are excited to relocate to Dripping Springs and they plan to move their new location over the few weeks to continue the production of Uncle Billy's Spirits.

In the post, the brewery said that this move will allow the brewery to expand the production of Uncle Billy’s Spirits and increase its distribution through the Republic National Distributing Company.

The brewery stated that "the management and staff thank the customers for an incredible 13 years relaxing on the patio, listening to live music, and enjoying award-winning craft beers, distilled spirits, hand-crafted cocktails, and delicious, slow-smoked Texas BBQ."

You can check unclebillys.com for updates about the brewery.

