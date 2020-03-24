AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin startup is stepping up to help restaurants affected by the Sate and City's orders to close their dining rooms.

Vinder – an app used by local farmers, bakers and grocers to sell their products – now allows restaurants to sell their perishable goods. That includes surplus produce, meats, raw ingredients and baked goods.

Sam Lillie, the president and CEO of Vinder, wanted to use his platform in a way that would give back to the Austin restaurant industry.

"It's an emergency and we thought, 'Why don't band together, use our heads and figure out a way that we can help our neighbors and our community and the small restaurants and small producers that are being massively hit right now,'" Lillie said.

Restaurants can sign up on the app by registering as a wholesale seller and listing the items for a $1 delivery fee.

John Higley, the CEO of Environmental Quality Operations, told KVUE his company partnered with Vinder to help provide a safe and contact-less delivery.

Currently, Vinder is seeking volunteers to help deliver the purchased items and restaurants who are interested in selling their surplus goods.

Deliveries are made from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

