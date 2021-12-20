Torchy's Tacos to celebrate opening of 100th location

As part of the celebration, the restaurant is offering a Green Chile Queso giveaway for the first Torchy’s fans to arrive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Torchy's Tacos is celebrating a milestone next month: opening its 100th location.

The popular Austin chain announced it will be holding a grand opening celebration on Jan. 12, 2022, at its newest site in the Oaks at Slaughter shopping center, located at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 250.

As part of the celebration, the restaurant is offering a Green Chile Queso giveaway for the first Torchy’s fans to arrive.

As Austinites ring in the new year, Torchy's is as well – with a new rewards program. Members of the "Taco Junkies Rewards Club" who make a purchase in January will be entered into the “Body by Queso Sweepstakes” for the chance to win 2,022 prizes, including a grand prize of free Green Chile Queso for life.

Torchy’s “Body by Queso Sweepstakes” 2,022 prizes include:

1,500 Free Tacos of the Month

500 “Body by Queso” T-shirts for Taco Junkies to wear

21 swag packs, which include “Body by Queso” hoodies, shirts, joggers, water bottles and gym bags

The grand prize for one lucky winner – Queso for Life: Torchy’s world-famous Green Chile Queso, known as the “golden elixir" Fulfilled as gift card for one Queso + Chips per week for 20 years

