Power outage tips: Knowing when to keep food, throw it out or refreeze it

KVUE put together a guide to help you know when to save it, when to throw it out, and when to refreeze it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many homes in Central Texas are without power right now, meaning refrigerators and freezers aren’t working. Here’s what you should know about your food.

The USDA says to keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Your refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about four hours if it’s unopened. Your freezer will hold the temperature for about 48 hours.

If the freezer is half full, it will stay for 24 hours if the door remains closed.

An appliance thermometer will help determine the temperature in your refrigerator or freezer no matter how long your power has been out. If you’re not sure whether food is cold enough, take its temperature with a food thermometer.

Do not put your food outside in the snow. It can be exposed to the sun’s rays even when the temperatures are cold. The refrigerated food may become too warm and foodborne bacteria could grow. Perishable items could also be exposed to unsanitary conditions or to animals.

Instead of putting your food outside, take advantage of the cold weather by making ice. Fill buckets, empty milk cartons, or cans with water and freeze them outside. Then put the homemade ice into your freezer, refrigerator or cooler.

If you’re headed to the store, be sure to buy food that doesn’t need to be refrigerated including shelf-stable food, boxed or canned milk, water and canned goods.

Certain foods are OK to refreeze after they have thawed, including hard cheeses, fruit juices, breads, rolls, muffins, cakes, pie crusts, flour cornmeal, nuts, and breakfast items like waffles pancakes and bagels.

If your frozen food still contains ice crystals and feel as cold as if refrigerated, refreeze items except ice cream and frozen yogurt. Some of your food may lose texture or flavor as you refreeze them.

Never taste food to determine its safety. When in doubt, throw it out.

Refrigerated food to keep vs. discard

DISCARD:

Meat, poultry seafood, soy meat substitutes tuna, shrimp, lunchmeats, pizza, canned meats

Soft cheeses including blue, brie, cottage, cream, ricotta, mozzarella, queso blanco

Shredded cheeses

Low-fat cheeses

Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, soy milk

Baby formula if opened

Eggs, egg dishes, egg products

Custards and puddings

Fresh fruits, cut

Fish sauces

Opened cream-based dressings

Spaghetti sauce if opened

Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough

Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes

Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette

Fresh pasta

Cheesecake

Cream-filled pastries

Pies – custard, cheese filled, quiche

Greens, vegetables pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged

Cooked vegetables, tofu

Vegetable juice if opened

Baked potatoes

Commercial garlic in oil

Potato salad

KEEP:

Hard cheeses, cheddar, Colby, swiss, parmesan, provolone, romano

Processed cheeses

Grated parmesan, romano

Butter, margarine

Fruit juices, opened

Canned fruits, opened

Fresh fruits, coconut, raisins, dried fruits, candied fruits, dates

Peanut butter

Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, ketchup, olives, pickles

Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, barbecue sauce, hoisin sauce

Opened vinegar-based dressings

Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas

Breakfast foods- waffles pancakes bagels

Pies with fruit

Fresh mushrooms, herbs spices,

Raw vegetables