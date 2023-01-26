2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'

Texas has eight total restaurants on Yelp's list.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?

Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!

First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.

Yelp users say they love 1618 Asian Fusion's pad Thai, which can be ordered two ways: traditional or a crispy version using lightly spiced fried noodles. Users also love the Thai pineapple fried rice, featuring roast duck and shrimp presented in half a pineapple, and the grilled lemongrass duck skewer.

Meanwhile, local food truck Kiin Di snuck in at No. 99. The truck, located on South Lamar Boulevard, embraces original cooking techniques from Thailand and combines them with Austin culture to create unique Thai dishes.

Kiin Di's top-reviewed item on Yelp is its "Killer Noodles," which feature spicy stir-fried ramen noodles, garlic, basil, onions, Thai chili peppers, basil sauce, fried pork belly and fried egg. Coming in second is "The Lost Recipe," featuring ginger rice and pickled cucumber with Thai-style fried chicken or coconut pork.

This is Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. The website said it analyzes millions of reviews and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local restaurants across the country.

No. 1 this year is Broken Mouth, a Hawaiian-Korean café located in Los Angeles.

Six other Texas restaurants outside of Austin also made the list. Those are: