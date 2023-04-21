Austin PBS to air docuseries focused on trio of taquerias

Nixta Taqueria, Cuantos Tacos and Discada will be featured on a new 4-episode docuseries called "Taco Mafia."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A trio of East Austin taco shops will be featured in a new miniseries, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American Statesman.

Nixta Taqueria, Cuantos Tacos and Discada will all be featured in "Taco Mafia," a 4-episode miniseries set to air on Austin PBS.

The show will follow the three restaurants as they join "forces to help grow and support not only each other's businesses but their community," according to a series synopsis.

“Our mission is to showcase not only the exceptional members of the Taco Mafia in this show, but also the networks of individuals who contribute to the Mafia's unique identity,” Nixta Taqueria chef Edgar Rico said. “From highlighting the journey of Raymundo Escamilla of La Colonial in San Antonio to our corn farmer Hugo Gomez in Oaxaca, Mexico, we aim to feature all of the exceptional individuals who have helped craft the DNA of our establishments and make them so special."

Nixta Taqueria and Cuantos Tacos are located on East 12th Street. Discada sits on Rosewood Avenue and is named after a specific northern Mexican taco the restaurant is known for.

The series will premiere in the fall.