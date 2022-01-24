x
Food

Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with acquisition of popular Texas burger brand

The new company will operate 50 locations that combine Hopdoddy’s 32 restaurants in five states with Grub’s 18 locations in four states.
Credit: Hopdoddy
Hopdoddy Burger Bar will serve the "Impossible Burger," a veggie burger that they say looks, handles and tastes like the real thing, starting June 23 at locations across Texas.

(CultureMap Austin) Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar has acquired Bryan-based Grub Burger Bar to form a new company that unites two of Texas’ most prominent better-burger joints. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Now known as HiBar Hospitality Group, the new company will be led by Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler, with Grub founder and CEO Jimmy Loup taking a seat on the board of directors. Overall, the new company will operate 50 locations that combine Hopdoddy’s 32 restaurants in five states with Grub’s 18 locations in four states.

While the new HiBar already has 31 locations in Texas, the company plans to open more locations both in the state and beyond in partnership with private equity firm L Catterton, according to a press release. 

From a service perspective, the two burger chains appear to be well-matched. Both serve a range of upscale burgers built around beef and other proteins that feature creative toppings and in-house baked buns. In addition, both restaurants offer fried chicken sandwiches and a vegan option made with Beyond meat.

Diners at either restaurant can add a range of sides such as fries and queso. Finally, both concepts offer a full bar that includes craft beer, wine, cocktails, and boozy shakes. 

For more, read CultureMap's full report.

