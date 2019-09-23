AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's El Patio restaurant is welcoming customers again, after they closed their doors nearly a month ago in August. They officially opened on Friday and it's their first week serving food to the public.

“Just a lot of hustle and bustle," said Sled Allen, El Patio co-owner and operator. "You know, just trying to get things together and making sure that everyone’s ready for the rush and it was exactly what I thought it would be. On Friday, the crowds came running through and we started talking and got to enjoy some of the locals and regulars here.”

Allen said there was a lot of excitement leading up to the re-opening and they had people lining up out the door.

"Everyone was in a good spirit, you know, very very happy the restaurant was back up and running.” said Allen.

El Patio officially re-opens





Before the restaurant closed in August, it had been in Allen's family for 65 years. He and other family members got together and worked to open El Patio again.

“We really were excited about getting everything going and to see it come to fruition and have everything happen all at once like that. It was overwhelming, but it was also very exciting,” said Allen.

There's no major changes, but they do have new hours and a new bar. Allen hopes regulars and new customers will enjoy spending time at this Austin favorite.

“Friday and Saturday were non-stop. On Friday, since we opened at 5, was just a dinner rush. Then we got to see on Saturday what lunch turned into. It was just a lot of old familiar faces and regulars who are excited that their El Patio’s back,” said Allen.

The restaurant will be changing its hours:

Wednesday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

