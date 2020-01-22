AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about National Doughnut Day 2019.

Doughnut fans, rejoice! A family-friendly festival dedicated solely to the beloved dessert is coming to Austin in April.

Donut Fest will take place on Sunday, April 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hi Sign Brewing on Bastrop Highway, near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Highway 71. According to our partners at Austin360, the fest has already taken place in 10 U.S. cities but this will be the first time it will be held in Austin.

Donut Fest said that they typically have eight to 10 doughnut samples and each sample will be at least one-fourth of a doughnut – but some are full doughnuts! There will be non-alcoholic beverages for fest-goers to hydrate themselves and guests 21 years old and older will receive a drink ticket for a Hi Sign beer.

"Pace yourself from the sugar high!" Donut Fest said.

A $25 VIP ticket will get you early entry into the fest (from 1 to 3 p.m.), donut samples from each station, two beer tickets, a voting ballot to name Austin's "Best Donut," non-alcoholic drink samples, a "Sweet 'n Goody Bag," photobooth opportunities, a raffle ticket, opportunities to purchase swag and win prizes and more. A $15 general admission ticket will get you into the fest at 3 p.m., as well as donut samples from each station, one beer ticket, a Best Donut voting ballot, non-alcoholic drink samples, photobooth opportunities, opportunities to purchase swag and more. Kids tickets and "designated driver" tickets are also available, each for $10.

There will also be a doughnut-eating contest that all ticket-buyers have access to.

Tickets are currently available at EventBrite. Sponsors of the fest include Hi Sign Brewing and Food + Travel. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hospitality Fund.

If you have any further questions about the event – or if you're a doughnut shop owner who would like to participate – email hello@eatertainmint.events.

