2 Austin chefs nominated for 2022 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to celebrate the people behind America's food culture and push for new standards in the restaurant industry.

AUSTIN, Texas — The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees – and two Austin chefs are in the running!

The James Beard Foundation describes itself as a nonprofit whose mission is to "celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America's food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability." The nonprofit, which was established more than 30 years ago, is based in New York City.

This year's award categories include Outstanding Restauranteur, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, Emerging Chef, Best New Restaurant and more. There are also categories for the "Best Chef" in 12 geographical regions of the U.S., with Texas counted as its own region.

This year, two Austin-based chefs were nominated for awards.

Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria on East 12th Street is nominated in the Emerging Chef category. The award recognizes a "chef who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come," according to a post made by Nixta Taqueria.

Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo on South Lamar Boulevard is nominated in the Best Chef: Texas category.

"After nearly 10 years of operating El Naranjo in Austin, this honor is well-deserved and highlights the impact Chef de la Vega has had on our community and Texas's culinary scene at large," El Naranjo wrote on Instagram.

The James Beard Foundation said that the winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter