Prime Now, Amazon’s one and two-hour delivery service, is bringing beer and wine delivery to Austin.

Prime members can buy hundreds of beer and wine products from popular brands like Modelo Especial, Shiner Bock and La Marcal, to local favorites such as Austin Eastciders and Independence Austin.

Wednesday marks a larger expansion of alcohol delivery through Prime Now in Texas – in addition to Austin, Prime Now is also announcing the addition of beer and wine to the service in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Just recently, Amazon extended discounts for Whole Foods to 10 more states, including Austin in February.

Alcohol delivery is available in Austin from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to midnight on Sunday.

Through Prime Now, customers receive free two-hour delivery windows and one-hour delivery for a fee.

