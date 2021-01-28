WhatABIA: Whataburger opens location at Austin's airport

This fast-food company's new restaurant features seating for 72 people and there will also be custom interior murals featuring well-known, local icons.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers flying in and out of Austin's airport now have a new option sure to satisfy their taste buds: Texan-favorite Whataburger.

The restaurant is located at 2901 Spirit of Texas Drive, right in the airport’s cell phone parking lot, specifically designed to greet travelers coming and going.

This location will be serving in the dining room or through curbside pickup from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and in the drive-thru 24/7. Delivery is also available at this location.