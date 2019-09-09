AUSTIN, Texas — Bacon lovers, this one's for you.

Different samples of the pork favorite were up for grabs at the first festival celebrating all things bacon.

ATX Baconfest, held at the Palm Door on East Sixth Street, featured several vendors who cooked bacon in unique ways.

Some tasty examples included blue cheese grits with blackened shrimp and red-eye gravy – the bacon is in the gravy – pizza and sandwiches with bacon, and cinnamon buns with bacon bits on top.

Festival founder Alex Shebar said ATX Baconfest is a chance for attendees to sample their favorite meat from familiar and new places.

"And if you walk away trying just one place you haven't heard of before that you absolutely love, then this festival is a win," he said.

Shebar also said he came up with the idea of ATX Baconfest after holding Brunchfest in March.

"Someone described it to me as meat candy, which is the perfect definition of bacon," Shebar said. "It's sweet and savory at the same time, it goes in sandwiches, it goes on meals, its a platter all by itself or it goes to the side of the meal. You know, bacon goes with everything. It's just universally wonderful."

He pointed out that Austin also has festivals that celebrate other favorite foods like queso and tacos.

Tickets to the event cost $25. VIP tickets, which got you in an hour early, cost $50.

