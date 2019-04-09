FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — A Fayette County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in November is being recognized for his bravery.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said Wednesday that Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann was recently recognized by State Rep. Ben Leman for his bravery while performing his duties.

On Nov. 1, 2018, Deputy Lehmann was assisting the LaGrange Police Department with apprehending a wanted man who had barricaded himself inside a motel. Deputy Lehmann volunteered to take the lead in breaching the door because he was wearing a ballistic vest and, in doing so, was shot in the face with a shotgun by the suspect.

L-R: Lt. David Beyer, Sonia Lehmann, Deputy CJ Lehmann, State Representative Ben Leman, Chief Deputy Randy Noviskie.

Fayette County Sheriff's Department

Deputy Lehmann suffered severe injuries to his face and eyes and is now permanently blind.

Deputy Lehmann received a resolution from Rep. Leman stating that he will receive the 2019 Star of Texas Award, which recognizes first responders who have been seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

The resolution reads in part, "Texans owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women of the law enforcement profession who willingly place themselves in harm's way to protect and serve the public, and Deputy Calvin Lehmann's courage and commitment make him truly deserving of special commendation."

Deputy Lehmann will receive the award from Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Austin.

Deputy Lehmann has served with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office since 2016. He is the father of three daughters.

WATCH: Fayette County deputy shot during standoff

